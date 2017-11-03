 Top
    Close photo mode

    US Secretary of State to visit Myanmar

    He will express US support for these issues© Global.vidostream.com

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will pay visit to Myanmar next week.

    Report informs referring to foreign media, Tillerson will meet with the Myanmar leadership during the visit and discuss the way out of the humanitarian crisis on the Rohingya Muslims and the country's transition to democracy.

    He will express US support for these issues.

    The visit will take place within the framework of US President Donald Trump's visit to Asia on November 3-14.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi