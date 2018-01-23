Unveiled reason why Hawaii governor took long to post on Twitter about missile alert

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Hawaii governor David Ige said he and his team took so long to post a message to social media about the recent missile alert being a false alarm because he didn't know his Twitter username and password.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The day before, when the governor made a report on the state of affairs, he was asked why the authorities could not cancel the threat warning within 17 minutes, although he was informed that the threat was false within two minutes after the emerge of false data.

Ige added: “I have to confess that I don’t know my Twitter account log-ons and the passwords, so certainly that’s one of the changes that I’ve made. I’ve been putting that on my phone so that we can access the social media directly.”

Notably, in early January, residents of the US state of Hawaii received reports with a false warning about a ballistic missile flying towards them, which caused panic among the population. The US Pacific Command stated that the messages were sent in error.