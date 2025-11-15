UN Secretary-General condemns Russian attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Russian attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, the secretary-general's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said at a regular briefing, Report informs.

The attacks reportedly killed at least six people in Kyiv and two in Chornomorsk, and caused multiple civilian injuries.

Residential areas, energy facilities and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv were also damaged.

He stressed that "attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable" and violate international humanitarian law. He also recalled "the inviolability of diplomatic premises."

The Secretary-General again urged a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.