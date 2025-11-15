Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    UN Secretary-General condemns Russian attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv

    • 15 November, 2025
    • 10:21
    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Russian attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, the secretary-general's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said at a regular briefing, Report informs.

    The attacks reportedly killed at least six people in Kyiv and two in Chornomorsk, and caused multiple civilian injuries.

    Residential areas, energy facilities and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv were also damaged.

    He stressed that "attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable" and violate international humanitarian law. He also recalled "the inviolability of diplomatic premises."

    The Secretary-General again urged a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

    BMT-nin Baş katibi Kiyevdə Azərbaycan səfirliyinə raket zərbəsini pisləyib
    Генсек ООН осудил российскую атаку на посольство Азербайджана в Киеве

