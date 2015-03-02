UN secretary urges to join forces to prevent human rights violations in the world

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The international community must work together to prevent multiple human rights violations.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, speaking at the opening session of the 28th UN Council on Human Rights in Geneva.

The UN has the mandate and modalities in order to act preventively. But the most important obstacle to these funds is the lack of political consensus among Member States, said Ban Ki-moon.

According to him, The world is facing a serious human rights violations against discrimination and inequality to oppression and violent extremism.

In particular, the Secretary General referred to the conflict in Syria, as an example of a situation where the United Nations efforts to prevent human rights violations could help avoid the human and political catastrophe.

Ban Ki-moon stressed that the aim of the international community should be reaction to further human rights violations in the world.