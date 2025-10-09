Ukraine establishes Cyber Forces

Ukraine is creating a new and modern branch of its Armed Forces - the Cyber Forces, Report informs.

The draft law was adopted in its first reading during today's session of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal provided details about the initiative.

He noted that Ukraine will draw on cooperation with the United Kingdom and Türkiye in establishing this new force.

The Cyber Forces will be responsible for defending the state in cyberspace.