Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Ukraine establishes Cyber Forces

    Other countries
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 13:45
    Ukraine establishes Cyber Forces

    Ukraine is creating a new and modern branch of its Armed Forces - the Cyber Forces, Report informs.

    The draft law was adopted in its first reading during today's session of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine.

    Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal provided details about the initiative.

    He noted that Ukraine will draw on cooperation with the United Kingdom and Türkiye in establishing this new force.

    The Cyber Forces will be responsible for defending the state in cyberspace.

    Ukraine Cyber Forces Verkhovna Rada Denys Shmyhal
    Ukraynada Kiberhücum Qüvvələri yaradılır
    Украина намерена создать войска киберсил ВСУ

    Latest News

    14:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijani and Turkish Defense Ministers hold bilateral meeting in Ankara

    Military
    14:27

    OIC official: Issue of missing persons shouldn't be politicized

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    Official: Morocco committed to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    Pashinyan: TRIPP will open opportunities for cooperation in transport and energy

    Region
    14:16

    Deputy Minister: Türkiye ready to help clarify fate of missing Azerbaijanis

    Foreign policy
    14:07

    Ukraine proposes partnership with Azerbaijan to establish cyber resilience center

    ICT
    14:01

    Resident of Azerbaijan's Vangli village: Joy of returning cannot be described in words

    Domestic policy
    14:00

    Anglo Asian Mining revises 2025 gold and copper production forecasts in Azerbaijan

    Industry
    13:53

    Moldovan ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan yet to be fully realized

    Business
    All News Feed