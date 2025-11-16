Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    UK premier's former deputy plotting against him — newspaper

    Other countries
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 14:48
    UK premier's former deputy plotting against him — newspaper

    The United Kingdom's former deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, is plotting against Prime Minister and Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper wrote citing sources, Report informs.

    According to the sources, Rayner has been offering ministerial posts to certain members of the House of Commons in exchange for their support.

    The newspaper wrote that the politician can count on support from trade unions and members of the Labor Party's left-leaning members. At the same time, a source close to Rayner dismissed the information about the plot.

    Rayner was forced to tender her resignation from the posts of the deputy prime minister and the housing secretary on September 5, following media reports that she did not pay stamp duty owed on the purchase of an apartment in East Sussex.

    Publications about Starmer's possible resignation within the next six months have started to emerge against the backdrop of his low popularity ratings.

    According to Ipsos, only 20% of respondents approve of his policies, while 60% of those interviewed are negative about the current prime minister.

    A recent survey by Ipsos indicates that the right-wing populist Reform UK is currently the most popular political force among UK voters, with the support of 33%.

    Only 18% of responders are ready to vote for the Labor Party, which is the lowest level of support since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

    United Kingdom Keir Starmer survey
    "The Sunday Telegraph": Britaniya Baş nazirinin keçmiş müavini Starmerə qarşı plan hazırlayır
    The Sunday Telegraph: Экс-зампремьера Британии готовит заговор против Стармера

    Latest News

    15:02
    Photo

    FMs of Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan visit Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    UK premier's former deputy plotting against him — newspaper

    Other countries
    14:30

    ITU: Young people from all over world show great interest in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    14:08

    Araghchi: No military solution to Iranian nuclear problem

    Region
    13:51

    Stubb: Ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine unlikely to come before spring

    Other countries
    13:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes full-fledged participant of Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    13:05

    Imran Mukhtarov: Azerbaijan strengthening its role as regional space hub

    ICT
    13:02

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor offers great prospects within "Azerbaijan + Central Asia" platform

    Foreign policy
    12:52

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan expanding its foreign policy horizons

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed