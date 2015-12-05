UK jets carried out second wave of air strikes on ISIS group targets in Syria

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Britain joined US-led air strikes against Islamic State in Syria on Thursday.

British Tornado jets took off from the Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus before dawn, hours after parliament in London voted 397-223 to support Prime Minister David Cameron’s plan to extend air strikes from Iraq to Syria. Report informs citing the BBC.

Britain said they struck oil fields used to fund ISIS.

‘There are plenty more of these targets throughout eastern, northern Syria which we hope to be striking in the next few days and weeks,’ Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said. Britain would send eight more warplanes to Cyprus to join the missions.

The British contribution forms only a tiny part of US-led Operation Inherent Resolve, which has been bombing Islamic State in Iraq and Syria for more than a year with hundreds of aircraft.

Previously, the Britain participated in strikes on Iraq but not Syria.