Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ USA Aviation dropped weapons, ammunition and medical supplies to Kurdish fighters that defend the Syrian city of Kobani from Islamic state militants. Report informs citing Reuters, this was stated by the United States Air Force Central Command.

"C-130 transport Aircraft dropped a few crates of weapons and humanitarian aid to Kurdish troops to recharge, so that they can provide further resistance to the Islamists," statement says.

According to the NBC News, three aircraft involved in the operation met no resistance during their route either on the land or in the air.