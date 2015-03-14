Two people wounded in the attack in the Paris subway

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ Two people were seriously injured in the attack by a man in a subway station in Paris, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

"There was an attack, two people were seriously injured. The attacker was detained by the police," police officers working at the scene, said. They didn't specify what was armed the assailant with.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at the metro station Villiers in the XVII arrondissement. At present, trains on 3 branches of the Paris metro, passing the station without stopping..

Law enforcement officials working in the area.