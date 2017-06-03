Two employees of rock festival Rock am Ring’ detained over possible terror threat in Germany

© Tass.ru

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ German police evacuated an open-air weekend "Rock am Ring" concert near the Nuerburgring race track on Friday night due to "concrete leads" of a possible terror threat. Report informs citing the TASS employees are suspected of carrying a suspicious object on the territory of the festival.

According to the German newspaper Welt, at least one of those taken into custody is suspected of having links with the radicals.

"Due to a terror danger situation, we told the organiser to temporarily stop the concert as a precaution," police in the nearby town of Koblenz said in a statement.

All those attending were asked to leave the concert and head to nearby camping grounds "in a controlled and orderly fashion".

More than 80,000 music fans had travelled to the Nuernburgring for the festival.