Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Twitter' shares fall about 7% in value on New York Stock Exchange after reports on global problems occurred in service operation, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Thus, in accordance with main auction session result, company's shares decreased by 6,97% and value per share made 16,69 USD.

Impairment of 'Twitter' securities was observed in 10 of the last 11 auctions. During this period, it has reduced by 27%.