Tunisia arrests Berlin attacker's nephew

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tunisian security forces have arrested the nephew of the Berlin market attacker Anis Amri and two others suspects, officials say, Report informs citing the BBC.

The Tunisian interior ministry said the three, aged between 18 and 27, were members of a "terrorist cell", and that they were detained on Friday.

Tunisian-born Amri, 24, was shot dead by police in the Italian city of Milan in the early hours of Friday.

Monday's lorry attack on the market left 12 people dead and 49 injured.

The interior ministry statement said Amri's nephew had confessed that he communicated with his uncle via the encrypted chat application Telegram.

The statement added that the nephew had also said he supported the so-called Islamic State group.

On Friday, IS released a video showing Amri pledging allegiance to its leader Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi.