Tsunami advisory issued for Japan's Iwate Prefecture following 6.7-magnitude quake

A tsunami advisory was issued after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's Iwate Prefecture on Sunday, the country's weather agency said, Report informs via Xinhua.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the tsunami advisory for the eastern coast of the prefecture after revising up the quake's magnitude to 6.7 from 6.5.

The temblor occurred at 5:03 pm local time at a depth of 10 km off the coast of Iwate, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the city of Morioka and the town of Yahaba.