Trump to hold Venezuela Oval Office meeting, sources say

US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting at the White House on Monday evening about next steps on Venezuela, sources familiar with the matter told CNN, as the administration intensifies its pressure campaign on the country, Report informs.

Key members of Trump's Cabinet and national security team, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are expected to attend, as well as White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

The meeting, which is expected to take place at 5 p.m. ET in the Oval Office, comes as the United States has increased pressure on Venezuela with strikes on drug vessels and a military asset buildup in the Caribbean. The US military has amassed more than a dozen warships and 15,000 troops in the region as part of what the Pentagon has branded "Operation Southern Spear."

The president also said last week that the US would be stopping Venezuelan drug trafficking by land, in addition to sea, "very soon."

Over the weekend, the president issued a broad directive on social media, warning airlines, pilots and criminal networks to avoid Venezuelan airspace. He told reporters Sunday, however, not to read into the announcement.

Trump also confirmed he had spoken with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the phone, but didn't address what was discussed. The administration last week formally designated Maduro and allies of his government as members of a foreign terrorist organization, a move officials argue will give the US expanded military options for striking inside Venezuela.

The Oval Office meeting comes as lawmakers continue to question the legality of the US strikes on alleged drug boats in the region, which have killed more than 80 people. The legality of the strikes has been questioned as the US is not officially in a war with Venezuela.