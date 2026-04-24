Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump sending Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for more peace talks with Iran

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    • 24 April, 2026
    • 22:12
    Trump sending Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for more peace talks with Iran

    US President Donald Trump is sending his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan to participate in talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi this weekend, two administration officials tell CNN, Report informs.

    Vice President JD Vance is not currently planning to attend given Iran's Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, is not participating either, the officials said.

    Ghalibaf is viewed internally by White House officials as the head of the Iran delegation and Vance's counterpart.

    However, the vice president will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if talks progress, the officials said, and members of his staff will be in Pakistan and attending the negotiations.

    Kushner and Witkoff have been working with Iran officials on a potential agreement on Tehran's nuclear material for months.

    Jared Kushner Steve Witkoff US-Iran talks
    Ağ Ev Uitkoff və Kuşnerin Pakistana səfər edəcəyini təsdiqləyib - YENİLƏNİB
    Белый дом подтвердил визит Уиткоффа и Кушнера в Пакистан - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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