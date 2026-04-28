Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Trump's eldest son visits South Korea

    Other countries
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 13:25
    Trump's eldest son visits South Korea

    Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, is currently visiting South Korea, sources said Tuesday, Report informs via Yonhap.

    Trump Jr. arrived in South Korea earlier in the day for a four-day trip, according to the sources familiar with the matter. Other details, including the purpose of his trip, were not immediately available.

    It marks Trump Jr.'s second visit to South Korea since President Trump began his second term last year.

    His latest visit comes amid heightened global uncertainty stemming from the ongoing Middle East crisis and a number of pending issues between Seoul and Washington, including South Korea's US$350 billion investment pledge to the United States and the US' restrictions on intelligence sharing about North Korea.

    Trump's son previously visited South Korea in April last year for a two-day trip at the invitation of Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin.

    At that time, he held a series of closed-door meetings with top Korean business leaders, including Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, to discuss potential partnerships in the shipbuilding, defense and energy sectors.

    Donald Trump Jr. South Korea
    Trampın oğlu dördgünlük səfərlə Cənubi Koreyadadır
    Сын Трампа прибыл в Корею с четырехдневным визитом

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