Ukraine extends martial law for 90 days
Other countries
- 28 April, 2026
- 15:01
The Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine has extended the martial law for 90 days, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.
The martial law in Ukraine is extended for 90 days from 05:30 am local time on May 4, 2026.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on extending the martial law and general mobilization.
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