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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ukraine extends martial law for 90 days

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    • 28 April, 2026
    • 15:01
    Ukraine extends martial law for 90 days

    The Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine has extended the martial law for 90 days, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    The martial law in Ukraine is extended for 90 days from 05:30 am local time on May 4, 2026.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on extending the martial law and general mobilization.

    Verkhovna Rada martial law Russia-Ukraine conflict Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Ukraynada hərbi vəziyyət rejimi uzadılıb
    В Украине продлили режим военного положения

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