Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Tuapse Refinery
Other countries
- 28 April, 2026
- 14:37
On the night of April 28, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a new strike on the Tuapse Refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Report informs via Ukrinform.
This refinery is involved in supplying the Russian army in Ukrainian territory.
Strikes by attack UAVs on the facility's territory were recorded, followed by a fire. The extent of the damage is being assessed.
The Defense Forces also struck the radar station of the Ai-Petri radio-technical battalion in the Okhotnyche area of the temporarily occupied Crimea.
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