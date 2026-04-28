Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Tuapse Refinery

    Other countries
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 14:37
    Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Tuapse Refinery

    On the night of April 28, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a new strike on the Tuapse Refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Report informs via Ukrinform.

    This refinery is involved in supplying the Russian army in Ukrainian territory.

    Strikes by attack UAVs on the facility's territory were recorded, followed by a fire. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

    The Defense Forces also struck the radar station of the Ai-Petri radio-technical battalion in the Okhotnyche area of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

    Tuapse oil refinery Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Ukrayna Tuapsedə NEZ-ə və Krımda radiolokasiya stansiyasına zərbə endirib
    ВСУ заявили об ударе по НПЗ в Туапсе и РЛС в Крыму

    Latest News

    17:10

    Peter Tase: Ocampo long been 'embodiment of corruption'

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Interagency working group formed to improve climate legislation in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    16:59

    Azerbaijan becomes full member of Network for Greening the Financial System

    Finance
    16:49

    Azerbaijan's top 10 private firms boost non-oil exports 2.6-fold

    Business
    16:42
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Brazil discuss investment cooperation

    Business
    16:32
    Photo

    President Cup 2026: Azerbaijani rowers grab four more medals

    Individual sports
    16:21

    Sabina Aliyeva: Proposals prepared on children's online safety

    Social security
    16:17
    Photo

    AZAL adds another Airbus A320neo to its fleet

    Infrastructure
    16:16

    Tokayev: Astana and Tokyo begin preparations for Central Asia–Japan summit

    Other countries
    All News Feed