Iranian police arrest individuals accused of espionage using Starlink devices

Iranian police have arrested individuals accused of sending sensitive information and images to intelligence agencies via Starlink devices, local news agencies noted, Report informs via AlJazeera.

In Yusefabad, Tehran, the Tehran Metropolitan Police Command Information Centre claimed that suspects rented an apartment that was "used as a base for espionage activities" and that they used "advanced communication equipment, including Starlink satellite internet" to send "information and news to intelligence services and hostile networks abroad".

Another arrest was made by Sarvestan police, about 80km (50 miles) southeast of Shiraz, for an individual who they claim "was collaborating with hostile networks by sending messages, images and videos from important and sensitive locations."