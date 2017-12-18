Trump's daughter and her spouse hit with a lawsuit alleging illegal omissions

© KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US presidential adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband White House adviser and fellow Jared Kushner were hit with a lawsuit Sunday alleging illegal omissions on their public financial disclosure forms.

Report informs citing the TASS, Washington lawyer Jeffrey Lovitky filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court. The lawyer contends that Trump and Kushner failed to identify the assets owned by 30 investment funds the couple had stakes in. The suit notes that in a half dozen instances Kushner's report indicates that more detailed information is not being provided because a "pre-existing confidentiality agreement" precludes disclosure.

A White House spokesman and attorneys for the couple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lovitky has filed a similar suit against President Donald Trump in March.