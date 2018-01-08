Trump's adviser suspects Russia of interfering in Mexico elections

© Susan Walsh/AP

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ There are early signs of Russian interference in Mexico’s upcoming presidential election.

Report informs referring to The Hill, the US President's adviser for national security Herbert McMaster says.

"For example with Russia we are concerned, increasingly concerned, with these sophisticated campaigns of subversion and disinformation and propaganda. The use of cyber tools to do that," McMaster said.

He also referenced the Catalan independence referendum last year as another case of Russian meddling.

Earlier, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said that Russia will try to interfere in elections to the US Congress, which will be held in 2018.