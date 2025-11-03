Trump refuses to confirm or deny plans of strikes against Venezuela

US President Donald Trump refused to confirm or refute plans of carrying out strikes against Venezuela but expressed doubts that the US is moving to war with this country, Report informs.

"I doubt it. I don't think so," Trump said in response to a question about whether the US is going to war against Venezuela amid the dispatch of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier to the Caribbean Sea. "I wouldn't be inclined to say that I would do that. But- because I don't talk to a reporter about whether or not I'm going to strike," he added, when the journalist asked him about the potential land strikes against Venezuela.

"I would say, yeah. I think so, yeah," Trump said when asked whether, in his opinion, the days of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are numbered.