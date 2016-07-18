 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump calls for ground operation against ISIS

    Trump: stupid policy of former Secretary of state Hillary Clinton has led to emergence of terrorist group Islamic state

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Presidential Candidate Donald Trump proposed to declare war against ISIS and send a small number of US troops to the Middle East. 

    Report informs, D.Trump said in an interview with CBS.

    "We must strike the ISIS", said billionaire adding that he favors a limited ground operation against the organization.

    He also suggested to involve US NATO allies in operation.

    Donald Trump also said that "stupid policy" of former Secretary of state Hillary Clinton has led to the emergence of the terrorist group "Islamic State".

    "Hillary Clinton created IG with her stupid policy, she is responsible for ISIS," said Trump

    The congress of the Republican Party opened on July 17, in which Trump has to become an official candidate.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi