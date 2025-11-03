Transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine not considered — Trump
- 03 November, 2025
- 08:27
The possibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine is not considered, US President Donald Trump told journalists on board of his aircraft on the way to Washington, Report informs.
"No," the US leader said when asked whether the White House administration will deliver such missiles to Kyiv.
This position may change but he is not doing that at present, Trump added.
