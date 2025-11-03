Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine not considered — Trump

    Other countries
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 08:27
    Transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine not considered — Trump

    The possibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine is not considered, US President Donald Trump told journalists on board of his aircraft on the way to Washington, Report informs.

    "No," the US leader said when asked whether the White House administration will deliver such missiles to Kyiv.

    This position may change but he is not doing that at present, Trump added.

    Tomahawk US President Donald Trump Ukraine
    Tramp "Tomahawk" raketlərinin Ukraynaya tədarükü barədə hələ düşünmədiyini bildirib
    Трамп заявил, что пока не рассматривает передачу ракет Tomahawk Украине

    Latest News

    09:00

    Trump refuses to confirm or deny plans of strikes against Venezuela

    Other countries
    08:56

    Israel receives remains of three more hostages

    Other countries
    08:48
    Video

    Death toll from Afghan quake rises to 20

    Other countries
    08:36

    Kyiv says has received new Patriot systems from Germany

    Other countries
    08:27

    Transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine not considered — Trump

    Other countries
    08:14
    Photo

    "How Much is Enough?" inclusive dance performance presented within "Art Weekend"

    Cultural policy
    08:07
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in EcoMind 2025 conference

    Ecology
    08:00

    US to hold nuclear tests — Trump

    Other countries
    17:55
    Photo

    Speaker of Arab Parliament: 'We attach great importance to co-op with Azerbaijan'

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed