    Tony Blair takes responsibility for Iraq war mistakes

    'I take full responsibility for any mistakes without any exception'

    Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that takes responsibility for any mistakes regarding Iraq invasion in 2003, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    'I take full responsibility for any mistakes without any exception. I would like to express my regret regarding a large number of the victims during Iraq operation as well as my support for our armed forces', Blair's statement, published after announcement the UK's participation results in military campaign in Iraq, declares. 

