Tokyo residents reported $35.3 million lost and found cash to police in 2017

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ People reported a record $35.3 million in lost and found cash to the Tokyo police in 2017, up 2.1 percent from the previous year, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday. Report informs citing the TASS.

Of the sum, more than 70 percent, was returned to the owners.

About 510 million yen was handed over to those who reported it and 480 million yen was put into the coffers of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

People report lost cash to police can receive up to 20 percent of the money as a reward from the owner. If no one comes forward to claim it after three months, the finders can claim the entire amount.

When the finders decline to accept unclaimed money, however, the sum becomes government revenue.