Tokyo enhances security due to fell of drone on Premier's residence

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the capital of Japan tightened security after drone fell on the roof of the residence of the Japanese prime minister on Wednesday.Report informs citing Russian TASS, Tokyo police said.

Additional protection is enabled within a few hundred meters from the capital, located in government buildings, as well as around the Imperial Palace.

Drone equipped with four propellers with a diameter of 50 cm was discovered at the roof of the residence of the prime minister at the center of Tokyo on April 22. Devices of this type are commercially available in Japan.

The drone was attached opaque plastic bottle 10 cm in length, marked with radiation hazard symbol.After examination it was found that the device emits radiation characteristic of cesium isotopes.

Its level was insignificant and cannot injure a human being.