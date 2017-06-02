White House appeals to Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban

© Report.az

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The White House has asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate a travel ban on people from majority Muslim countries, Report informs referring to BBC.

The ban has been blocked by lower courts which have said that it is discriminatory.

"The president is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism, until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States," said Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores.

Mr Trump's original executive order in January was defeated after a legal challenge initially mounted by Washington state and Minnesota.

He then signed a revised order in March that bars new visas for people from Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It also temporarily blocks all refugees.

However, a district court in Maryland found the ban violated constitutional rights and temporarily blocked it.