Governor of Tokyo resigns because of allegations of embezzlement

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Governor of Tokyo Yoichi Masuzoe has resigned because of allegations that he used budget money to pay for vacations and comics for their children.

Report informs citing the Russian media, it was expected that he will announce a vote of no confidence on Wednesday.

Masuzoe, who won the election with the promise that the property is no longer affected by the scandals, denies that it has violated the law, but acknowledged missteps from an ethical point of view.

In April it became known that Masuzoe went to the service car to the cottage South of Tokyo, where he spent the weekend.

Soon came the reports of excessive expenditures on business trips, paying for expensive resorts, family trips out of town and expensive clothes.

Masuzoe in response claimed that they bought some stuff, including a shirt of Chinese silk, were associated with the work.

In addition, he explained that hotels were made by his assistants and his accountant mistakenly record some personal expenses as business.

The scandal surrounding Masuzoe may reduce the chances of success of the liberal democratic party of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the elections of 10 July.

Masuzoe predecessor resigned over a corruption scandal, he was accused of receiving a bribe of half a million dollars to the election campaign.