The EU to make changes to Schengen area to strengthen control at external borders

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders of EU member states agreed on the changes and improvements to the Schengen Borders Code to strengthen the checks of persons crossing the external borders of the EU, said in a statement of summit of the Union.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, at a meeting of the leaders agreed to use Schengen to strengthen and modernize controls at the external borders of the EU.

'We have agreed to immediately begin a systematic and coordinated inspection of persons enjoying the right of free movement, related to the fight against terrorism with databases', said the leaders and noted that such checks should be based on common indicators of threats.

The communiqué reported that the European Commission must quickly release the operational guidelines for this.

We also consider the change point of the Schengen Borders Code, where it is necessary to perform real-time checks, based on the proposals of the Commission, said in a statement.