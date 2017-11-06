Texas shooting suspect earlier convicted for assaulting wife and child

© Reuters

Baku.6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Texas shooting suspect Devin Patrick Kelley had been convicted for assaulting his wife and child in 2012, Report informs referring to Fox News. Afterwards he was discharged from Air Force for bad conduct.

It was reported that last summer Kelley worked as a security guard for a Texas waterpark.

Earlier it was said that he had served at Air Force Base from 2010 to 2014. He was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force after facing a court martial. According to preliminary data, the shooter didn't appear to be connected to any organized terrorist groups.

An armed man opened fire at worshippers in the Baptist church of Sutherland Springs, US. Mass shooting left 26 church members dead and 20 injured.