Teresa May not plans to resign

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister Teresa May does not plan to resign, despite the disappointing results for the conservatives. Report informs citing the BBC.

May will make a statement at 10.00 (13.00 on Baku time) following the results of the elections that ended unsuccessfully for the ruling Conservative Party, which she heads.

According to the data at 10.30 Baku time, the number of mandates of the Conservative Party was 314, the Labor Party - 261, Scottish National Party took third place with 35 seats. The Liberal Democratic Party won 12 seats, the Democratic Unionist Party - 10 seats, and the Independence Party - the most right-wing party - did not receive a single one.