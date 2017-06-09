 Top
    Close photo mode

    Teresa May not plans to resign

    British Prime Minister will make a statement on the results of the elections this afternoon

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister Teresa May does not plan to resign, despite the disappointing results for the conservatives. Report informs citing the BBC.

    May will make a statement at 10.00 (13.00 on Baku time) following the results of the elections that ended unsuccessfully for the ruling Conservative Party, which she heads.

    According to the data at 10.30 Baku time, the number of mandates of the Conservative Party was 314, the Labor Party - 261, Scottish National Party took third place with 35 seats. The Liberal Democratic Party won 12 seats, the Democratic Unionist Party - 10 seats, and the Independence Party - the most right-wing party - did not receive a single one.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi