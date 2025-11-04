Szijjarto: Fuel supplies from US for Paks NPP may begin from 2028-2029
Other countries
- 04 November, 2025
- 19:51
The Hungarian government expects that the American company Westinghouse will be able to start supplying nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant from 2028-2029.
As Report informs, this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, at the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris.
He noted that Hungary is negotiating with another American company about the application of its technologies in the construction of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility.
According to him, only Russian nuclear fuel is used at the Paks plant, but from 2028, fuel assemblies will begin to be supplied by a joint Russian-French enterprise created by TVEL, a structure of Rosatom, and Framatome corporation.
