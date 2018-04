Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ 30 people were killed, another 70 injured as a result of powerful explosions in Idlib, Syria.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu.

The agency says that consecutive four explosions took place in a car park.

According to the Sky News Arabia, car bomb was exploded in Idlib. The blast occurred near the headquarters called Caucasian group.