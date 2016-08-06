 Top
    Syrian city of Manbij freed from ISIS militants

    IG held the city for more than two years

    Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Most of a key Syrian city of Manbij released from so-called Islamic State (IS).

    Report informs citing the BBC, fighting for Manbij lasted about two months. It has been under IS control for more than two years.

    Report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group that relies on updates from people inside Syria, IS is being pushed out.

    The roads in Manbij link the IS stronghold of Raqqa to some parts of the Turkish border and other areas under its control in Aleppo province.

