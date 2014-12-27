​Syria’s foreign ministry says government ready for Moscow meeting with opposition

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Syria’s authorities are ready to take part in a meeting with opposition in Moscow so as to seek opportunities for solving the crisis, an official source in the country’s foreign ministry told the SANA news agency on Saturday.

Syria “confirms its readiness to participate in consultations in Moscow with all who defends the country’s sovereignty, its unity and an independent decision,” the source said.

The diplomat underscored that “the meeting that is meant as preparatory for a conference on the dialogue reflects the Syrians’ aspirations to peacefully resolve the crisis and to stop the bloodshed and to restore security and stability in the whole country.”

Syria’s government “will continue its fight against terrorism in all corners of Syria and simultaneously will back local truces that have been successfully achieved in several regions.”

Earlier, the spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Lukashevich said a meeting of representatives of Syria’s government and opposition could be held in late January, informs Report citing TAAS.

It “is planned as informal and so no official invitations are expected to be sent.” Also, participation of the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura could not be ruled out, he said.