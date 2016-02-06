Strong quake hits Taiwan, killing 6 and injuring 378

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful, shallow earthquake struck southern Taiwan before dawn Saturday, collapsing two high-rise residential towers and killing at least six people and injuring hundreds, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

More than 220 people were pulled out from rubble, as rescuers raced against time to find dozens of others unaccounted for.

Firefighters and soldiers in worst-hit Tainan city scrambled with ladders, cranes and other equipment to the two towers that folded like an accordion in a pile of rubble and twisted metal and extracted dazed survivors.

Local media said the building complex included a care center for newborns and mothers.

The emergency response center told The Associated Press that five people were killed, including a 10-day-old infant and a 40-year-old man. They were pulled out of a 17-story Wei Guan residential building and later declared dead.

Local media said a woman was killed in a water tower collapse in another city district, and no information was immediately available for the two other deaths. The Health Ministry reported 378 people have been hospitalized.