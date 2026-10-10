Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Chechen Republic of Russia have lunch together

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 16:50
    President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Chechen Republic of Russia have lunch together

    On October 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, had lunch together, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Chechen Republic of Russia have lunch together
    President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Chechen Republic of Russia have lunch together
    President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Chechen Republic of Russia have lunch together
    President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Chechen Republic of Russia have lunch together
    President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Chechen Republic of Russia have lunch together
    President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Chechen Republic of Russia have lunch together
    Ilham Aliyev Ramzan Kadyrov
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti və Çeçenistan başçısı birgə nahar ediblər
    Photo
    Состоялся совместный обед президента Ильхама Алиева и главы Чеченской Республики России
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