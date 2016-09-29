Skirmish between Pakistan and Indian military hits Kashmir

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with Indian forces across the de facto border in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Thursday, Report informs citing the TASS.

In Thursday statement the military said Pakistani soldiers "befittingly responded to Indian unprovoked firing" - implying they returned fire - along the border, near the villages of Bhimber, Kel and Lipa.

In turn, the Indian side said that the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire and opened fire across the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to NDTV, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an emergency government meeting on the exchange of fire in Kashmir.