Several villages between the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine have become a gray zone due to close-range battles, Report says.

Intense fighting between Russian forces, attacking from opposite sides, and Ukrainian troops defending positions has forced residents to flee Bruskovka, Yampol, and nearby villages, leaving them deserted and in ruins.

Neither side's military is able to enter the villages. According to accompanying Ukrainian soldiers, only one elderly woman remains, who wrote the word "bread" in large letters on the ground in her yard in Ukrainian, asking for help from drones flying overhead.