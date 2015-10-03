Search begins for aircraft carrying 10 people in Indonesia

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia on Saturday morning resumed the search for the aircraft to a private company "Aviastar", who disappeared on Friday with 10 people on board.

Report informs citing BBC, a search is under way for an Indonesian passenger plane carrying 10 people that lost contact with air traffic control over Sulawesi island.

The Twin Otter aircraft, owned by the Indonesian domestic airline Aviastar, lost contact soon after taking off from the Masamba airport, officials said.

The plane was heading to the provincial capital Makassar with three crew and seven passengers including two babies.

Indonesia has a patchy aviation safety record.

A rescue team has been sent to search for the plane.

The search operation involved more than 100 rescuers and 4 helicopters.