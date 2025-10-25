Russian missiles hit Kyiv: kindergarten destroyed, 8 injured

On the night of October 25, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, Report informs referring to local media.

The attack resulted in casualties, damaged buildings and vehicles, and started fires.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, and Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, noted that the attack was reported around 4:00 a.m. (GMT+3). The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the northeast and recorded high-speed targets moving toward Kyiv.

According to Klitschko, large fires broke out in non-residential buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the city, and cars also caught fire. In the Dniprovskyi district, residential buildings were damaged, windows were blown out, cars were smashed, and a crater was created in the courtyard of one building.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that a kindergarten in the same district was damaged in the attack.

According to the latest updates, eight people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized, the mayor of Kyiv noted.

Following updates of a strike on the capital, the Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning of the threat of ballistic attacks throughout the country. The military didn't specify the reason for the expanded warning.