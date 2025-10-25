Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Russian missiles hit Kyiv: kindergarten destroyed, 8 injured

    Other countries
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 09:15
    Russian missiles hit Kyiv: kindergarten destroyed, 8 injured

    On the night of October 25, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, Report informs referring to local media.

    The attack resulted in casualties, damaged buildings and vehicles, and started fires.

    Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, and Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, noted that the attack was reported around 4:00 a.m. (GMT+3). The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the northeast and recorded high-speed targets moving toward Kyiv.

    According to Klitschko, large fires broke out in non-residential buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the city, and cars also caught fire. In the Dniprovskyi district, residential buildings were damaged, windows were blown out, cars were smashed, and a crater was created in the courtyard of one building.

    Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that a kindergarten in the same district was damaged in the attack.

    According to the latest updates, eight people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized, the mayor of Kyiv noted.

    Following updates of a strike on the capital, the Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning of the threat of ballistic attacks throughout the country. The military didn't specify the reason for the expanded warning.

    Russia Ukraine missile attacks
    Kiyev ballistik raketlərlə atəşə tutulub, uşaq bağçası dağılıb
    Россия нанесла баллистический удар по Киеву, детский сад разрушен, восемь человек ранены

    Latest News

    09:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers return from U23 World Championships with 3 medals

    Team sports
    09:15

    Russian missiles hit Kyiv: kindergarten destroyed, 8 injured

    Other countries
    08:59
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Gubadli's liberation

    Domestic policy
    00:00

    Five years pass since liberation of Gubadli

    Karabakh
    20:56

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Washington accords key step toward regional peace

    Foreign policy
    20:43
    Photo

    Statements of victims of Armenian attacks read out in court

    Incident
    20:38

    SCO's anti-terrorism exercises to be held in Iran in December

    Region
    20:31
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan will continue working with all partners to promote peace

    Foreign policy
    20:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030

    Business
    All News Feed