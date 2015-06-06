Russia’s S-300 Missiles in Iran May Alter Power Balance in Middle East

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ The selling of one of the world's most advanced air defense systems, the S-300 missiles, to Iran will potentially alter the balance of power in the Middle East, journalist Jeremy Bender wrote.

Report informs referring the information given by the SputnikNews, the deal will give Iran a double advantage. It will be able to control the air space far beyond its borders and at the same time it will be able to protect its nuclear facilities against potential attacks.

It is so far unknown which model of S-300 Moscow will sell to Tehran. It had previously agreed to sell Iran the S-300 PMU1 system in 2007. This model of launcher has a range of about 93 miles, can fire at multiple targets, and can down aircraft flying as high as 90,000 feet. Additionally, the satellites associated with the S-300 can track aerial targets up to 150 miles away.