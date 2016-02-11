Russia's Khodorkovsky put on Interpol’s international wanted list

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ A source in law enforcement agencies has told TASS Former Yukos head Mikhail Khodorkovsky has been put on the international wanted list by Interpol in connection with the murder case of mayor of the Siberian town of Nefteyugansk, Report informs referring to the Interfax.

"Russia’s Investigative Committee investigating this criminal case put Khodorkovsky on the international wanted list back in December," the source said. "Now he has been put on the wanted list by Interpol."

The search was announced after the documents were submitted by the Interpol’s National Central Bureau for Russia. Khodorkovsky’s name has not been included in the Interpol database so far.

Russia will seek Khodorkovsky’s extradition, the source added.