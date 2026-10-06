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    Azerbaijan's air traffic grows more than fivefold in four years

    Infrastructure
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 15:44
    Azerbaijan's air traffic grows more than fivefold in four years

    The number of flights in Azerbaijan has increased more than fivefold over the past four years, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference on infrastructure, transport, logistics, green energy and digitalization along the Middle Corridor in Baku, Report informs.

    According to the deputy minister, more than 260,000 flights are operated annually.

    "Numerous flights are operated between Europe and Asia, as well as from German airports. In terms of passenger transportation, Baku and Germany are directly connected by 10 flights, with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) operating flights to Berlin and Lufthansa operating flights to Frankfurt. There is potential for development, and we would be pleased to support the use of this opportunity. Connectivity in the field of cargo transportation is even stronger," he said.

    Hasanov also emphasized that Silk Way West Airlines, one of the world's largest commercial cargo airlines, is headquartered in Baku and transports more than 500,000 tons of cargo annually.

    "According to the latest statistics, more than 15% of air cargo transportation between China and Germany is carried out by Silk Way West Airlines," he said.

    Rashad Hasanov Middle Corridor Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL)
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    44 - Tezliklə

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