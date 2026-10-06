Azerbaijan seeks to attract European and Chinese operators to develop Baku Port

Baku International Sea Port plans to significantly expand its infrastructure capacity to handle growing cargo volumes over the next three to five years, Baku Port General Director's Adviser Khudayar Hasanli said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku, Report informs.

"Over the past few years, we have recorded a noticeable increase in freight volumes along this corridor, largely due to the current geopolitical situation. To turn the route into a more sustainable and reliable transport artery, we plan to develop infrastructure for container transportation, in particular by constructing a new container terminal and a terminal for mineral fertilizers," Hasanli said.

According to him, large-scale modernization will also cover railway infrastructure, warehouse facilities and terminal complexes. The port representative emphasized that, alongside government investment by participating countries, the direct involvement of commercial entities should be a key element in the development of the route.

"The need to create highly efficient infrastructure comes directly from the real sector of the economy. Logistics companies and operators have a deeper understanding of market needs. We are interested in major operators from Europe and China not only using the route, but also investing in its development," Hasanli stressed.

He also noted that the ultimate goal of Baku Port is not only to build physical infrastructure, but also to ensure comprehensive coordination, clear schedule planning and an overall increase in the efficiency of transit operations.