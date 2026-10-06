UK sees potential for AI, data infrastructure cooperation with Azerbaijan

The United Kingdom sees potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan in artificial intelligence and data infrastructure, UK Minister of State for Trade at the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Lord Anas Sarwar said at the eighth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and the UK, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan has set ambitious goals for digitalization, the development of artificial intelligence and data infrastructure. There is enormous potential to combine these aspirations with British expertise - not only at the business level, but also at the level of educational institutions," the minister said.

According to him, the University of Warwick can help develop the research and human resources base needed for digital transformation, while British technology and infrastructure companies can help put it into practice.