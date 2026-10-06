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    Azerbaijan, US discuss development of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 15:40
    Azerbaijan, US discuss development of strategic partnership

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Senior Adviser to the US Special Representative for Peacekeeping Missions Aryeh Lightstone discussed the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries in Baku, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as regional issues.

    Bayramov highlighted the importance of the August 8, 2025 summit in Washington in elevating Azerbaijan-US relations to the level of strategic partnership. He also stressed the importance of the Strategic Partnership Charter signed on February 10, 2026, and reviewed the work of the working groups established under the charter.

    The sides separately discussed expanding economic and energy cooperation, including projects in energy, investment and high technology.

    They also exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the development of regional transport links and the implementation of the TRIPP project.

    Bayramov briefed the US side on Azerbaijan's steps to advance the peace agenda, open regional communications and strengthen peace and stability in the region.

    The sides emphasized the need to further develop the strategic partnership and implement the agreements reached in practice.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Aryeh Lightstone Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov Arye Laytstounla Azərbaycan-ABŞ strateji tərəfdaşlığını müzakirə edib
    Джейхун Байрамов и советник спецпредставителя США обсудили стратегическое партнерство
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