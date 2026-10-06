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    Parviz Shahbazov: Azerbaijan and UK increase trade turnover by 67%

    Energy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 15:28
    Parviz Shahbazov: Azerbaijan and UK increase trade turnover by 67%

    Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom increased by 67% last year, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying trade turnover increased nearly sixfold in the first half of this year, reaching $3.6 billion.

    "Azerbaijan's exports to the UK increased 24-fold during this period," the minister added.

    Shahbazov noted that the UK has become the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan, with investments exceeding $39 billion.

    The minister also stressed that the large-scale oil and gas projects jointly implemented by the two countries, including the Southern Gas Corridor, clearly demonstrate Azerbaijan's contribution to ensuring regional and European energy security.

    Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan-UK relations The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC)
    Pərviz Şahbazov: "Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya ticarət dövriyyəsini 67 % artırıb"
    Пярвиз Шахбазов: Азербайджан и Великобритания увеличили товарооборот на 67%
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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