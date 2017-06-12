Romania's MiG 21 fighter crashed in southeastern county

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ A MiG 21 Lancer fighter of Romanian Air Force crashed on Monday in southeastern county of Constanta, with the pilot seriously injured after parachuting.

Report informs citign the TASS, according to a press release from the Defence Ministry, the aircraft carries out a training mission in the "Thracian Eagle 2017" exercise, which is being conducted together with the Bulgarian Air Force.

After the mission, when returning to the air base, the pilot, Lieutenant Commander Adrian Stancu, reported a major engine failure during the execution of the landing maneuvers.

Stancu catapulted about 8 kilometers away from the county's Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport. The aircraft crashed out of inhabited areas.

The pilot was given first aid on spot and transported by a helicopter to a nearby hospital. He is aware and in a stable state, reported local media.